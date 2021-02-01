Living the Dream: Winter BreeAnne

Currently a Howard University political science major, Winter BreeAnne began her activism career at 15 when she launched Black Is Lit, a social media platform to share positive stories of Black people. A Riverside, CA native, BreeAnne became a leader in the national youth movement against gun violence after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. She helped organize the National Student Walkout, among other events.

BreeAnne has also been a voice for civic engagement. In 2020, she launched her Vote with Winter campaign, which involved working for more than 80 hours with first-time voters. She also toured elementary schools and implemented a curriculum around civic engagement, voting, and the electoral process