New Study Says Most Americans Believe Black People Will Be More Influential During Biden Presidency

A Pew Research study shows that most Americans feel that Black people, women, and the LGBTQ community will have more influence under the new presidential administration.

In the report, which was released Tuesday (Feb. 2), about two-thirds, or 65 percent, of U.S. adults believe Black people will have more clout in Washington with a Biden-Harris administration. Only 14 percent believe Black people will lose influence, and 20 percent think not much will change.



A significant number of people also believe women and the LGBTQ community will be more influential throughout the administration. The survey found that 63 percent expect women will fare better, and 60 percent felt the same about members of the LGBTQ community. Just over half surveyed also said younger people, Hispanics, and poor people would also have more influence. And 48 percent of those surveyed expect that Unions will do better.