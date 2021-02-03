Warnock, Ossoff Given Multiple Important Senate Committee Assignments

The two freshman Georgia senators who helped to flip the state in favor of the Democratic party have been placed on several crucial committees in Congress, which will put them at the heart of multiple legislative issues.

Sen. Raphael Warnock will sit on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Banking Housing and Urban Affairs; Commerce, Science and Transportation; Special Committee on Aging; and Joint Economic committees.



Sen. Jon Ossoff will join him on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee,and will also be a part of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; Rules and Administration; and the powerful Senate Judiciary committees.

The appointments were announced, along with other committee assignments, by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.



“I’m excited to join these committees, and deeply appreciate the importance of their work to Georgians — specifically their jurisdictions over Medicare and Social Security, as well as our state’s farms, financial institutions, ports, and our housing, nutrition, aviation, and mass transit needs,” Warnock said Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “These committees oversee critical levers of the economy in our state and region and key federal programs that millions of Georgians rely on.”

Ossoff said that the assignments allow him to continue on the mission he embarked upon when he began his campaign.



“I came to the Senate to expand economic opportunity, champion equal justice for all, and fight corruption in our political system. These powerful committee assignments position me to take on that mission and deliver for Georgia, and I’m already hard at work for our state,” said Ossoff in a statement. “I am here to serve, and I ask Georgians to contact my office for assistance, whatever your needs may be.”



The AJC reports the assignments were held due to Senate Democrats working out a transition to the majority after Republicans lost it as a result of Warnock and Ossoff’s win in January. The full Senate must still confirm the appointments.