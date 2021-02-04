Living the Dream: Tay Anderson

Denver educator Tay Anderson made history in 2019 when he became Colorado’s youngest elected African American official at 21. Anderson serves his community as the at-large director for the Denver School Board. His policy platform included ending the school-to-prison pipeline by replacing school resource officers with restorative justice coordinators and mental health professionals.

Anderson has emerged as a national figure in the movement against racial injustice. He was on the frontline in Denver protests over the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo.