Barack Obama Nike-Designed Sneakers Hit The Market For An Astronomical Price

Sneakers have been designed for athletes, musicians, the fashion elite and so many more, but presidents? Yes. And now, some lucky sneakerhead has the chance to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind pair.

The Barack Obamas are hitting the market via Sotheby’s, who is offering the pair of custom Nike Hyperdunks that were designed in 2009 in honor of the 44th President. There are only two pairs in existence, with one of them being gifted to Obama.

RELATED: Barack Obama Dedicates ‘A Promised Land’ Memoir To Wife, Michelle Obama and Daughters, Sasha and Malia

TMZ reports that the sale will open on Friday at, appropriately, 4:44 p.m. EST with a price tag of $25,000. While the 12.5-sized shoes have not been worn by Obama, they are in pristine condition and feature the presidential seal on the tongue, an embroidered “44” and insoles emblazoned with the year “1776.”

If you’re wondering: yes shipping of the shoes is free, unfortunately though they don’t come with secret service detail upon arrival.