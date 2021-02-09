Father-And-Son Create Books Highlighting Black History

A father-and-son duo in Atlanta are working together to create books highlighting the lives of African Americans.

Michael and Matthew Carson began their journey two years ago when Matthew’s second grade class project sparked his interest.

“In teaching him, I was teaching myself things I didn’t even know,” Michael Carson told WSB-TV 2. He says he also saw the book projects as a way to educate others.

Last year, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its strongest, Michael decided to collaborate with his son.

“What we did was we bounced ideas off one another,” Michael said.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s New Children’s Book Was Inspired By Daughter Kaavia James

The Carson’s decided to create their first book about African Americans who strongly influenced music.

Three books later, Michael and Matthew hit the road to promote their work. They ended up meeting then-California Senator Kamala Harris, who happened to be featured in one of their books, at a book signing of hers.

“My son ran up to her. He knew exactly who she was,” Michael said. Harris told Matthew she was excited to read the book she was featured in.

More books are in the Carson’s future. Matthew said, “I think I want to be like my dad. A writer.”

To purchase Matthew and Michael Carson’s books, click here.