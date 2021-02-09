George Wallace’s Name Removed From Alabama University Building After Generations Old Racist Legacy

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of former Gov. George Wallace from one of its campus buildings due to his support of segregation in his early political career.

The Associated Press reported that university trustees unanimously approved a resolution that called for his name to be removed because of his history of racial animosity, which was most prevalent when he said at his 1963 inauguration: "Segregation now! Segregation tomorrow! Segregation forever!"



Taking Wallace’s name from the structure, which will now simply be known as the Physical Education Building, is “the right thing to do,” said trustee John England Jr., in a statement. His name had been on the structure in 1975.



Probably one of the most unsettling, if not infamous, photographs from the civil rights years is Wallace standing in front of the doors to Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama (which is separate form UAB) to block two Black students, Vivian Malone and James Hood, from gaining admission to the school.



That prompted President John F. Kennedy to send the National Guard in to force Wallace to move, which he eventually did, allowing the two students to register for classes.