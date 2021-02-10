Aunt Jemima Pancake Syrup Reveals New Name and Logo

After decades of using a former enslaved person as the face of Aunt Jemima, the pancake syrup has revealed a new name and logo.
The new name is Pearl Milling Company. See the logo below:
A spokesperson for PepsiCo, the breakfast food brand’s parent company, said in a statement to CNN, "We are starting a new day with Pearl Milling Company. A new day rooted in the brand's historic beginnings and its mission to create moments that matter at the breakfast table."
Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix, which was founded in 1889, has been using an image and look rooted in stereotypes that harken back to slavery. The original image was reportedly modeled after a former enslaved woman named Nancy Green in 1890.
Below is one of the earliest ads for Aunt Jemima.
(Photo Illustration by John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
