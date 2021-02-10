Living the Dream: London Breed

London Breed became San Francisco’s first African-American woman mayor in 2018. She won a special election to complete the term of Mayor Edwin Lee, who died in office. One year later, Breed won reelection in a decisive victory to secure her first full four-year term. One of Breed’s top agenda items has been reforming the San Francisco Police Department, which, according to the ACLU, “has consistently singled out Black people for enforcement of criminal laws.”

A native San Franciscan, Breed was raised by her impoverished grandmother in public housing. It’s no surprise that ending homelessness is another of her priorities. “Housing insecurity isn’t just an abstract point of policy for me. I’ve lived it,” she wrote on Medium.