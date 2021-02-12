'Gorilla Glue Challenge’ Sends Man Went To Emergency Room

Tessica Brown went viral after spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair and warning people in a TikTok video to not make the same mistake. One Louisiana man didn’t heed her warning and wound up in the emergency room.
Len Martin told WBKN in an exclusive interview, “I thought she was just playing around because I didn’t think it was that serious, I actually tried it out before and it actually didn’t do anything for me … So I was like, ‘OK, she’s lying’ and there are all these challenges going on so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to try it’ and it went backward.”
Martin decided to glue a Red Solo cup to his lip and lick it off. He had to go to the emergency room to get the cup peeled off. Now the tip of his lip will have to be removed with surgery.
“This is not the challenge you want to try,” Martin said.
Tessica Brown’s ordeal began a month ago when she used the strong adhesive to secure her wig after she ran out of her usual hair glue. She took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas on how to remove the glue. Gorilla Glue even tweeted some advice after Brown’s story went viral:
On Saturday (Feb. 6), Brown posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the emergency room to seek treatment but left the hospital after the medical staff told her she would need to stay for 20 hours for proper treatment and observation.
Thankfully, the Louisiana native went through a special procedure in Beverly Hills, California by plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng.
Before the procedure Obeng explained to BET.com that to remove the glue, he would use a specially made solvent created by him and his team, that would dissolve the long-bonded adhesive.
“The procedure will not remove her hair,” Dr. Obeng said. “However, the strong solvents may damage the health of the hair.”
After the procedure, according to Entertainment Tonight, Brown's manager, Gina Rodriguez, explained all of the Gorilla Glue was removed from her hair and, "She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal. As you can imagine, Tessica's scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover."
The procedure took four hours to complete and Dr. Michael Obeng did not charge Brown.
TMZ reports she’s hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. The 40-year-old regrets sharing the viral video.but due to an outpour of sympathy, her GoFundMe account has raised over $21,000.
Gorilla Glue issued an official statement via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 8), reading in part: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”
