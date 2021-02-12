'Gorilla Glue Challenge’ Sends Man Went To Emergency Room

Tessica Brown went viral after spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair and warning people in a TikTok video to not make the same mistake. One Louisiana man didn’t heed her warning and wound up in the emergency room.

Len Martin told WBKN in an exclusive interview, “I thought she was just playing around because I didn’t think it was that serious, I actually tried it out before and it actually didn’t do anything for me … So I was like, ‘OK, she’s lying’ and there are all these challenges going on so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to try it’ and it went backward.”

Martin decided to glue a Red Solo cup to his lip and lick it off. He had to go to the emergency room to get the cup peeled off. Now the tip of his lip will have to be removed with surgery.

“This is not the challenge you want to try,” Martin said.

See the video below: