Jay-Z And Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Establish $24 Million Bitcoin Fund To Establish Cryptocurrency Market In Africa And India

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, are joining forces to establish a Bitcoin fund focused on developing the cryptocurrency market in Africa and India.

According to Variety, the pair have purchased 500 Bitcoin, which is currently worth $24 million, with a goal of making Bitcoin “the internet’s currency.”

“JAY-Z/@S_C_ and I are giving 500 BTC to a new endowment named ₿trust to fund #Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa & India,” Dorsey tweeted on Thursday (February 11). He previously said he supports Bitcoin “as a long-term path towards greater financial access for all.”