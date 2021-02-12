‘You Did It To Yourself, Hun’: Video Shows Flippant Response Of Officers Who Pepper Sprayed 9-Year-Old Girl

More disturbing video was released by the city of Rochester, N.Y., showing the arrest of a nine-year-old girl who was pepper sprayed by police as she screamed for her father. In previous video, she was shown being wrestled to the ground before she was handcuffed and placed in a police car. In the new video, as the irritant was being sprayed into her face, she begged, “please don’t do this to me.” But an officer replied: “You did this to yourself, hun.”



According to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Mayor Lovely Warren had pushed to get more footage released in an effort to be transparent about the incident.



“I continue to share our community’s outrage for the treatment of this child and have ensured that she and her family have been connected to the support they need through our Person in Crisis team," according to a statement Warren released.



On Jan. 29, police officers were called to a home responding to “family trouble.” The woman who reportedly called them told police that she feared her child would harm herself or others. The unidentified girl ran away from home, but police say when they tried to take her into custody, she pulled away and kicked at officers.

Officials say that at the request of the custodial parent at the scene, the officers then handcuffed the child and put her in a squad car while awaiting an ambulance to come. As she resisted, an officer used “an irritant on the minor,” police said, which turned out to be pepper spray. Video was released of that incident by the city just days after the arrest.



In the new video, when the girl, whose name has not been released, pleads for the handcuffs placed on her to be loosened, the police do not respond. “You’re pulling too hard. The handcuffs are too tight,”she says. But the officer only says, "I’m going to pepper spray you and I don’t want to. So sit back."



The girl continues to plead with officers but another tells her, “This is your last chance or pepper spray is going into your eyeballs."



While one officer prepares to use the spray but drops it, another shakes his can up and sprays it.

"You did it to yourself, hun," a female officer tells the girl as she cries, “The pepper spray is burning my eyes!”



Another officer’s response: “Yep, that’s the point of pepper spray.”



One Rocheester officer was suspended, and two others were placed on administrative leave in connection to the arrest.



“Unfortunately, state law and union contract prevents me from taking more immediate and serious action. I will lead the charge that these laws be changed as part of our response to the Governor’s Executive Order 203,” Warren said at the time.



The girl’s family has filed a lawsuit against the Rochester Police Department over the incident. Her mother, Elba Pope cited “infliction of emotional distress, assault, battery, excessive force, false arrest and unlawful imprisonment.” in the arrest attempt.



The lawsuit seeks an undisclosed amount in punitive damages, and alleges officers never told Pope that they would be pepper spraying her daughter or that a struggle with the girl ensued as they tried to apprehend her.



“The conduct of the City of Rochester, Rochester Police Officers, employees and agents was wanton, reckless and malicious,” the lawsuit says. “To protect society against similar acts, the defendants in this action should be punished with punitive damages awarded to Claimants.”



Meanwhile, the Rochester Police Accountability Board is conducting an investigation but says it has not received all of the information it needs and has only seen the unredacted video, the Democrat and Chronicle reports.



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that the new video is more shocking than the original. "The relationship between police and communities is damaged, and needs to be fixed," he said in a statement.