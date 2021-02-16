Living the Dream: Isra Hirsi

Isra Hirsi, 17, is an environmental justice organizer and activist from Minneapolis who co-founded the U.S. Youth Climate Strike and served as its co-executive director. She was one of the youth organizers for the 2019 Global Climate Strike, a massive protest for action on global warming.

Hirsi is the daughter of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. As a preteen growing up in an activist family, Hirsi focused her attention on racial justice issues and participated in demonstrations, including shutting down the Mall of America to protest the Minneapolis police killing of Jamar Clark in 2015. Her passion for the climate change issue, especially its impact on communities of color, emerged when she joined her high school's environmental club.