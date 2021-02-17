Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s Mother Dies Of COVID-19

The coronavirus has hit home for New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman. His mother passed away from disease that has killed over 488,000 people. On Feb. 16, Bowman tweeted, “It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman. She battled Covid for many weeks before transitioning on Valentine’s Day. Our mother raised us to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other. I share her legacy with all of you.”

RELATED: ‘The Squad’ Introduces Bill To Defund Police And Provide Reparations Bowman is a New York educator and represents the state’s 16th Congressional District. He famously beat incumbent Eliot Engel in the Democratic primary who served in Congress for more than three decades. Bowman has all been an advocate for Medicare for All. In January of 2020, he tweeted a video with his mother with the caption, “Here with my mom at the dialysis center and just thinking about how Medicare for All would improve and expand the services that take care of our elders. Shout out to all the health care workers out there doing their best to lift up our families with limited resources.”

Our condolences go out to Bowman and his family. For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

