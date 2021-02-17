Living the Dream: Dr. Rob Gore

As an emergency room doctor, Rob Gore has first-hand knowledge of how gun violence impacts the Black community. He’s among the voices calling for the recognition of violence as a public health issue. To that end, he launched the Kings Against Violence Initiative (KAVI) in 2009, with a mission of mentoring and teaching conflict resolution to at-risk high school students, as well as helping them deal with the trauma they’ve experienced.

Gore, a Morehouse College graduate, completed his residency in emergency medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. During his career, Gore has also focused on nurturing the next generation. He is the founder and director of the Minority Medical Student Emergency Medicine Summer Fellowship, a mentoring and research program for underrepresented minorities interested in emergency medicine. The Brooklyn physician was selected for the 2018 class of “Top 10 CNN Heroes.”