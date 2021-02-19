Living the Dream: Antonique Smith

Perhaps best known for playing Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans in Notorious, actress, and singer Antonique Smith also uses her platform to serve as a climate justice activist. Smith started her environmentalism journey in 2014 while working with Hip Hop Caucus on an album about climate change named HOME, an acronym for Heal Our Mother Earth.

“My involvement in the climate & environmental justice movement has always been focused on how black people & POC have been suffering & dying disproportionately from the effects of climate change & the pollution causing it,” Smith tweeted. Since that first step, Smith’s environmentalism resume includes serving as a People’s Climate Music Ambassador. In that role, she attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2015. Smith is also a co-host of the podcast Think 100% - The Coolest Show on Climate Change.