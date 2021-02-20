Glassdoor Report Reveals Top Rated Companies For Black Employees

According to a Glassdoor report, Apple, Bank of America, Capital One and Starbucks are among some of the top corporations for Black Americans to work for.

The workplace culture analysis was released Thursday (February 18) and highlights companies that are making good on recent commitments to more diversity and inclusion.

Of the 28 companies in the report, Apple scored best with a 4.2 out of 5 from employees who self-identify as Black or African American. Bank of America received the second-highest score at 4.0, followed by a two-way tie between Starbucks and Capital One (3.9).

The ratings were based on opportunity for promotion, how equitable their pay practices are and other criteria.

"A stark reality of workplace culture is that not all employees experience culture in the same way," the report states. "The experiences of different demographic groups inside companies — employees of different races/ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation and more — are not all the same."

CVS Health, Macy's, Walgreens and the U.S. Postal Service received the lowest ratings, according to the report.

Glassdoor also surveyed ratings from Black employees at Amazon, Best Buy, IBM, Lowe's, McDonald's and other widely known brands.

Glassdoor’s chief economist Andrew Chamberlain, who led the survey, says another finding from the report centers on the difference between Black employees' rating of companies compared to their overall score among all workers. Amazon received a 3.2 rating from Black employees in the survey compared to a 3.9 overall while Macy's received a 2.7 from Black employees but a 3.4 overall. Chamberlain says the disparity hints that Black employees are less satisfied at work compared to co-workers of other ethnicities.

"It shows in an undeniable way that the lived experience is not the same for all employees inside a company," he said. "This has always been the case, but it has been hard to measure."

Read the full report here.