Black Woman Finds Racist Flag In Neighbor's Window, But Initially Got Little Help

A Black woman who lives in suburban Detroit was angered when she discovered a Ku Klux Klan flag hanging from the window of her next-door neighbor’s home, but that was not the only problem.

The Detroit Free Press reports Je Donna Dinges and her family have experienced racist incidents like this since moving to Grosse Pointe Park, which lies just east of the city, 11 years ago. But on Feb. 15, her ex-husband noticed the KKK flag from the neighbor’s window facing Dinges home.



"I was furious. How dare he feel comfortable putting a symbol of hatred, violence, and domestic terrorism at his window facing my house?" said Dinges, 57, who owns a clothing boutique in Ferndale, Mich, another Detroit suburb. "I'm a human being. I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect like everybody else in this community."



Grosse Pointe Park is a relatively diverse middle-class community, and Dinges said she felt welcomed there. But that neighbor has always been a problem.



In another incident, she found a filled gas can in her recycling bin, the Free Press reported. She called the police about that, and installed a security camera on her home. But when she found the flag, instead of calling police, she notified the FBI because police had been of little assistance.