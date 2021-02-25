D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Sister Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday (Feb. 24) that her sister, Mercia, died from complications related to COVID-19. She was 64 years old.

"My family and I are mourning the loss of my sister, Mercia Bowser, who passed away this morning due to complications related to COVID-19," she said in a statement. "Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic."

She continued: "Mercia was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked tirelessly for children, the elderly, and those with behavioral disorders until her retirement and beyond."

Mercia was Muriel’s oldest sibling and contracted pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus. According to PEOPLE, she was being treated at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

"We thank you for your kindness and will share how our family will honor Mercia, my only sister and oldest sibling, and her beautiful spirit in the coming days," she concluded.

In March 2020, Mayor Bowser lost a member of her staff to COVID-19. CNN reports George Valentine, the deputy director of the Mayor's Office of Legal Counsel, was one of the over 1,000 people who have passed away from the virus since it broke out in America last year.