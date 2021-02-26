Living the Dream: Jeanette Jenkins

Celebrities turn to fitness coach Jeanette Jenkins when they want to get into shape. Jenkins, the founder, and president of Hollywood Trainer, has worked with a long list of celeb clients like Alicia Keys , Pink , Tia Mowry , and Amber Rose . But her reach goes beyond a-listers. She reaches all who are searching for nutritional and exercise tips and the motivation to reach their health goals through her social media platforms.

A Hollywood, Calif. native, Jenkins, and her two siblings were raised in public housing by their single mother. Fitness was Jenkins' salvation and focus growing up. She graduated from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, studied human kinetics at the University of Ottawa, and began building her career. As a beneficiary of social and community services as a child, Jenkins gives back by supporting various nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and School on Wheels. She also participates in fitness-oriented fundraisers, such as cycling 100 miles with Pink in 2017 to raise No Kid Hungry money.