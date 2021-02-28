Georgia Teacher Slammed For Blaming Breonna Taylor For Her Tragic Death

Calls for the firing of a Georgia high school science teacher have started after she is heard telling her students in a viral video that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own tragic death.

Susan McCoy, a forensics science teacher at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, can be heard telling students in the Zoom video class, which was posted to Instagram, that Taylor's death was her own fault, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. The 26-year-old EMT was killed by officers in Louisville, Kentucky, during a botched “no-knock” warrant at her apartment on March 13, 2020.

“I'm sorry she was killed, but you know when you hang out with people with guns and shooting, you're likely to get caught in the crossfire,” McCoy said. “What's her name — Breonna something — the woman who was killed in the gunfire from the cops.”

