Georgia Teacher Slammed For Blaming Breonna Taylor For Her Tragic Death

Calls for the firing of a Georgia high school science teacher have started after she is heard telling her students in a viral video that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own tragic death.
Susan McCoy, a forensics science teacher at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, can be heard telling students in the Zoom video class, which was posted to Instagram, that Taylor's death was her own fault, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. The 26-year-old EMT was killed by officers in Louisville, Kentucky, during a botched “no-knock” warrant at her apartment on March 13, 2020.
“I'm sorry she was killed, but you know when you hang out with people with guns and shooting, you're likely to get caught in the crossfire,” McCoy said. “What's her name — Breonna something — the woman who was killed in the gunfire from the cops.”
McCoy continued to incorrectly state that Taylor was “hanging out with the guy who was wanted on charges ... and he fired at them, and they fired back.”
Students in the background can be heard responding to their teachers' claims and countering her comments.
“All right, let’s talk about science,” the video ends.
On Saturday (Feb. 27) an apology video surfaced on social media where McCoy apologized for her egregious classroom behavior.
“I want to apologize sincerely publicly for things I said today in my class that had to do with something that I was very ignorant about," she said. "I’m just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful.
She continued: “All I can do is say I’m so sorry. I should never have talked about something that I didn’t understand and I truly, truly apologize and ask for forgiveness and hope that someday I can have that trust back with my students that I know that I lost."
The Cobb County School District has not yet publicly responded to the incident, the Courier writes.
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
