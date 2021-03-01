Kamala Harris Calls To Congratulate NASA Astronaut Victor Glover For ‘Making History’

At the conclusion of Black History Month, NASA astronaut Victor Glover and Vice President Kamala Harris came together for a virtual chat -- and it was out of this world.

In a video recorded on February 24 and shared Saturday, Glover spoke with Harris from the International Space Station (ISS) about the legacy of human spaceflight, seeing the Earth from space, and more.

Glover made history as the first African American astronaut to fly on a commercial spacecraft, the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and the first on a long-term mission aboard the International Space Station.

During the conversation, the VP asks Glover about his experience and what inspired him on his journey.

“All seven of us up here are a part of an amazing legacy of human spaceflight and everything every astronaut or cosmonaut has ever done has led to us being here now in this special time,” he said. “And so, I really appreciate that legacy and I try to work my hardest to honor it. What I’m most excited about is the future of human spaceflight and the fact that this is going to be the future; this is what we’re going to do for the foreseeable future.”

According to NASA, on Sunday, Glover conducted a six-and-a-half-hour long spacewalk to modify the space station’s solar panels to allow room for more in the future. The panels power the ISS.

Glover had previously conducted two other spacewalks, which he described to Harris as amazing experiences.

“The first time (I conducted a spacewalk) I did just sit back and look down at the Earth, I just wanted to do that for the rest of the seven hours that I was outside,” he told the vice president. “It was pretty amazing, but we had a lot of work to do. So it was also very busy — busy and beautiful.”

The video ends with Harris saying, “You are inspiring us and you are reminding us of what is possible when we dream big and when we think big.”

Watch the conversation below.