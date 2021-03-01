Officer Killed In New Orleans Over Mask-Wearing Dispute

A police officer working security at a New Orleans high school basketball game was shot and killed because a man tried to enter without wearing a mask.



John Shallerhorn, 35, was arrested Friday night (Feb. 26) for armed robbery and first degree murder of a policeman, according to local station WVUE. New Orleans police officials say Tulane University Police Officer Martinus Mitchum was shot during the game at George Washington Carver High School.

Police say Shallerhorn was attempting to enter the school but was refused entry for not wearing a mask. A fight then broke out with a school employee.

RELATED: Houston Officer Killed While Responding To Domestic Violence Call

When Mitchum intervened to break up the altercation, and as Shallerhorn was leaving, he shot the officer twice and then placed the gun on the ground. He was then taken into custody.

Tulane Police Chief Kirk Bouyelas issued a statement on Saturday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless and tragic death of TUPD Corporal Martinus Mitchum,” the statement reads, according to WVUE. “Corporal Mitchum was a dedicated police professional who had a heart of service for the Tulane community. We have reached out to his family and are providing support to his fellow officers during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and with all the fellow officers with whom he served.”

Shallerhorn also faces a robbery charge for allegedly holding a man at gunpoint in the parking lot prior to officer Mitchum’s alleged murder.



Police claim a 39-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle when he was approached by Shallerhorn, who they claim raised his shirt and brandished a gun while demanding the victim’s medallion chain. The victim reportedly complied.