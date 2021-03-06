Texas Middle School Student Suffers Racist Bullying And Abuse During Sleepover

An investigation is underway in Plano, Texas by school district officials and the local police department after horrific allegations of bullying and abuse involving a Black student at Haggard Middle School.

Summer Smith said she’s been reporting incidents of bullying toward her son SeMarion Humphrey to the school for months. The tipping point came, however, after an incident at a sleepover last month.

In a now-viral video posted on Facebook, Smith accused her son’s classmates of forcing the 13-year-old to drink urine. She claimed the abuse was “premeditated,” and that the sleepover was put together by the kids specifically so they could bully him.

Smith said one of SeMarion’s classmates befriended him a month prior, and lured him to the sleepover. She said that during the sleepover, her son was not only forced to drink urine, but also was shot with BB guns, hit while he was sleeping and called racial slurs.

“How horrible must you be. This is not a prank. This is beyond bullying. You are evil, they are evil,” Smith said during a Friday news conference, according to CBSDFW.com.

Smith says her son has been scarred by the abuse. She also claims that, despite her reports, she didn’t receive help from Haggard staff.

“When you say there’s nothing you can do, what do you mean exactly? Because it seems to me that there’s plenty you can do…” Smith said. “It was premeditated and obvious that SeMarion was only invited for their pure entertainment.”

Police say an active investigation is underway to identify any criminal offenses. The school district, additionally, claims it’s investigating.

In an updated statement Friday evening, Plano ISD said, in part: “Due to legal restrictions regarding the confidentiality of student information, Plano ISD is unable to release specific student information, but it can confirm appropriate measures were promptly taken to protect the victim and to investigate the allegations. Plano ISD does not condone bullying, harassment, and/or threats against any student. It is the District’s hope and expectation that all parties work collaboratively to create a climate of mutual respect even in the midst of disagreement.”

According to CBSDFW.com, in front of Haggard Middle School on Friday, protests could be seen with parents and students demanding change.

“This is going to change, and I mean that,” Smith said.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money to provide therapy for SeMarion.