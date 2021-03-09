Disgraced Papa John’s Pizza Founder Says He’s Tried For 20 Months To Rid His Vocabulary Of N-Word

The founder and former CEO of the Papa John’s Pizza chain, John Schnatter, says he has been diligently working to remove the N-word from his vocabulary -- for the last 20 months.

In the summer of 2018, a recording of Schnatter using the N-word during a sensitivity training conference call was leaked and was sent to Forbes, which led to his resignation. But to this day, Schattner maintains that he is not a racist. He was in “shock” at how the board members of his former company handled the situation.

In a recent interview with conservative network OAN, Schattner spoke on his stance about not being a racist and purging the N-word from his wordstock.

