Michelle Obama is "Moving Toward Retirement Right Now"

Michelle Obama is looking forward to retirement.

The former first lady spoke with People in an interview on Wednesday (March 10) and shared that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are looking to move somewhere sunny.

"I've been telling my daughters I'm moving toward retirement right now, [selectively] picking projects and chasing summer," she told the outlet. "Barack and I never want to experience winter again."

According to CBS News, Mrs. Obama has embarked on several projects since leaving the White House in 2016, including the start of a production company, Higher Ground, with her husband, that ultimately struck a deal with the streaming giant Netflix.