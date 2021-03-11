Michelle Obama is "Moving Toward Retirement Right Now"

Michelle Obama is looking forward to retirement.
The former first lady spoke with People in an interview on Wednesday (March 10) and shared that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are looking to move somewhere sunny.
"I've been telling my daughters I'm moving toward retirement right now, [selectively] picking projects and chasing summer," she told the outlet. "Barack and I never want to experience winter again."
According to CBS News, Mrs. Obama has embarked on several projects since leaving the White House in 2016, including the start of a production company, Higher Ground, with her husband, that ultimately struck a deal with the streaming giant Netflix.
RELATED: Michelle Obama To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall of Fame
"We're building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other — and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he's got nothing else to do," she continued.
Mrs. Obama was also selected as one of nine inductees for the class of 2021, National Women’s Hall of Fame.
But until retirement starts, People reports that the Obamas are currently splitting their time between the family’s home in Washington, D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. At the same time, their daughters, Malia and Sasha, virtually completed their college semesters at home for Harvard and the University of Michigan.
"Our girls were supposed to have emptied out of my nest," Mrs. Obama said. "I was sort of celebrating that they were out building their lives and allowing me the emotional space to let them go. Well, they're back!"
(Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
COMMENTS