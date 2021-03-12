Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Not Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Governor Larry Hogan’s Order

Despite Baltimore’s Governor Larry Hogan’s (R) decision to lift all capacity restrictions in many businesses, the city is choosing not to scale back in its coronavirus measures.
The Hill reports that Baltimore initially restricted indoor dining to 25 percent of capacity and outdoor dining to 50 percent. Religious institutions, gyms and retail shops were restricted to 25 percent capacity.
On Thursday (March 11), Baltimore County, Howard County and Anne Arundel County announced that restaurants and bars, casinos, retail establishments, and religious institutions were all open at full capacity.
RELATED: COVID-19 In 2021: The Latest Updates, Facts And News Impacting The Global Black Community
"The numbers and public health indicators clearly do not warrant a reopening at the Governor’s pace at this time," said Stefanie Mavronis, Spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott (D). "The Mayor remains confident in Baltimore’s authority to maintain the common sense, local public health mandates currently in place as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”
Mayor Scott posted on his Instagram on March 9, that he will continue to push for the city to be led by science.
On Friday (March 12) at 5 p.m., stadiums, theaters, wedding and music venues, and conference centers will start operating at 50 percent capacity.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
COMMENTS