Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Not Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Governor Larry Hogan’s Order

Despite Baltimore’s Governor Larry Hogan’s (R) decision to lift all capacity restrictions in many businesses, the city is choosing not to scale back in its coronavirus measures.

The Hill reports that Baltimore initially restricted indoor dining to 25 percent of capacity and outdoor dining to 50 percent. Religious institutions, gyms and retail shops were restricted to 25 percent capacity.

On Thursday (March 11), Baltimore County, Howard County and Anne Arundel County announced that restaurants and bars, casinos, retail establishments, and religious institutions were all open at full capacity.

