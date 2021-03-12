Candace Owens New Talk Show, ‘Candace,’Will Launch On Late Night This Month

Republican Candace Owens has never shied away from letting her voice be heard, and a new late night talk show will give the conservative another platform to share her opinions.
According to The Hill, Owens' talk show entitled Candace will air on Friday (March 19) on the right-wing media brand The Daily Wire. The show will be taped in front of a studio audience in Nashville, the outlet reports.
The weekly series will include an interview segment, a panel of guests, and a monologue penned by Owens.
“I guess the best way to describe it would be like a late-night talk show,” Owens says. “It's going to be funny. It's going to be lighthearted. I think the most important adjective is it's going to be hopeful.”
Owens is known for making headlines for her controversial comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and other Black communities' topics. She founded BLEXIT in 2018, an organization that aims to urge Black voters to leave the Democratic Party.
A loyal Trump supporter, Owens has also hinted in February at a potential 2024 White House Bid.
“I love America. Thinking about running for President,” she wrote in a tweet.”
Watch the trailer for Owens’ late night talk show below:
(Photo by Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
