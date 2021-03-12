Candace Owens New Talk Show, ‘Candace,’Will Launch On Late Night This Month

Republican Candace Owens has never shied away from letting her voice be heard, and a new late night talk show will give the conservative another platform to share her opinions.

According to The Hill, Owens' talk show entitled Candace will air on Friday (March 19) on the right-wing media brand The Daily Wire. The show will be taped in front of a studio audience in Nashville, the outlet reports.

The weekly series will include an interview segment, a panel of guests, and a monologue penned by Owens.

