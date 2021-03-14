VP Kamala Harris Honors ‘Young Leaders’ At Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids Choice Awards

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the next generation of young leaders at Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, which was hosted by comedian and actor, Kenan Thompson.

On Saturday (March 13) Harris delivered inspiring remarks as a part of the Generation Change award presentation. The first Black South Asian and woman U.S. vice president recognized how kids have the power to positively change the future, which was demonstrated by the strength and courage youth displayed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, PEOPLE reports.

“Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible, and for all that you do and will do,” Harris said after a warm introduction by Jennifer Garner. “From social distancing to remote learning, you've been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbors, you've been role models in your community,” she said.

