VP Kamala Harris Honors ‘Young Leaders’ At Nickelodeon’s ‘Kids Choice Awards

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the next generation of young leaders at Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, which was hosted by comedian and actor, Kenan Thompson.
On Saturday (March 13) Harris delivered inspiring remarks as a part of the Generation Change award presentation after was presented with the Generation Change Award. The first Black South Asian and woman U.S. vice president recognized how kids have the power to positively change the future, which was demonstrated by the strength and courage youth displayed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, PEOPLE reports.
“Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible, and for all that you do and will do,” Harris said after a warm introduction by Jennifer Garner. “From social distancing to remote learning, you've been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbors, you've been role models in your community,” she said.
RELATED: Kamala Harris Says Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe and Can 'Save Your Life
Harris also shared a time in her life where her mother encouraged her to use her voice and power to get things done when she sees that change needs to be enacted.
“When I was young, my mother used to say, 'Kamala, don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.' Well you are doing something,” Harris added.
She continued: “You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day. We are so grateful for you, and we want you to know that we're doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends, and be safe and thrive.”
In 2020, LeBron James was the recipient of the Generation Change Award, the NBA MVP was chosen for the philanthropic award for his global impact on giving back to communities.
Watch VP Kamala Harris receive the 2021 Generation Change Award below:
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS