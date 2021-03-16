OPINION: Why Democrats Need To Promote The Hell Out Of This 1.9 Trillion American Relief Plan

Written by Antjuan Seawright

Last week, President Joe Biden made history by signing the American Survival Plan. Yes, I know that it’s actually called the American Rescue Plan, but, since it’s the key to our survival, I’m calling it the American Survival Plan. President Biden knows that writing, passing and signing this survival package isn’t enough and so now, key members of the Biden Administration are taking the #HelpIsHere tour on the road with events in Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Georgia scheduled for this week to remind and educate the American people of what they now have. RELATED: Here’s Why The Affordable Care Act Is Back In Court

The American Rescue Plan will have dramatic effects for millions of low-income and poor people. Projections by the Urban Institute on the impact of just four of the provisions:



- Poverty falls by 42% for Black people

- 39% for Hispanic people

- 34% for white people — Dorian Warren (@dorianwarren) March 10, 2021

Of course, it’s not just that these locations are critical both to the electoral map and growing his constituency (although they are). It’s because he knows that good news has to be spread and to take it all the back to my days growing up in the AME church (and my occasional visits to the Baptist church) that means, “go tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere.” You see, it’s not enough that 70% of Americans already support the great lifeline we know as the American Rescue Plan. It’s not enough that the American people have been overwhelmingly calling for the direct payments, unemployment benefits, small business support and local relief it contains. It’s not enough that the American Rescue Act will save lives and keep families together with nutrition and food support, child tax credits, housing aid and more. We also know that the GOP will call clean water rubbing alcohol if given the opportunity and a captive enough audience. So, we’re not going to give it to them. The truth is that, while the so-called GOP leadership in Washington like to pretend that the plan lacks bipartisanship, an overwhelming majority of Americans, including registered Republicans who are also suffering, support the American Rescue Plan. In fact, a recent Politico/Morning Consult Poll says 59% of Republicans support the American Rescue Plan and a CBS poll last month had overall political party support at 83% with 70% of Republicans saying they support the package. Just because the so-called GOP leaders in Congress don’t listen to their constituents does not mean the plan isn’t bipartisan. It’s up to us to make sure Americans know what we did, who we did it for, who we did it with...and who we did it without. RELATED: Commentary: Why the Affordable Care Act Matters to African-Americans



YALL, BLACK FARMERS ARE GETTING $5 BILLION!!!!



Like....



Our vote is making a DIFFERENCE!! — Randi White (@RandiWhite) March 11, 2021