Michelle Obama Weighs In On Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

Michelle Obama was among the millions of people who watched Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey with complete fascination.

The former first lady was asked about her thoughts on the bombshell interview during a sit-down with Access Hollywood, and she had a lot to share.

"My hope is that, when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time," Mrs. Obama said to the outlet. "Because there's nothing more important than family."

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry opened up about their experiences living with the Royal Family, and among them, were the "concerns and conversations about how dark [her son Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

Markle also admitted during her interview with Oprah to having thoughts of suicide, saying, “I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

During Michelle Obama’s interview with Access Hollywood she also spoke about her new Netflix cooking series Waffles + Mochi and how it ties into her long standing advocacy to combat childhood obesity and promote healthy eating.

“We want to make sure that 1 million families that are struggling and unable to afford food get food to eat in this country,” Michelle said of her Partnership for a Healthier America and their shared goals.