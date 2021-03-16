National Black Farmers Association Demand Apology From Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) believes Black farmers and farmers of color who are getting assistance via the COVID relief bill received “reparations.” John Boyd Jr., the president of the National Black Farmers Association, is now asking for an apology.

During a March 15 interview with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Boyd said, “I lobbied Sen. Lindsey Graham as a congressman. I lobbied him as a senator. I've been by his office and asked him to help me fix the proble/ms at the United States Department of Agriculture that caused Black farmers to lose millions of acres of land and address the lack of loans and subsidies, and he's never once used his megaphone to speak out against the discrimination.”

He continued, “But as soon as we get justice here, some 30 years later, his very first words — he said he found it troubling, and in his last part of his statement, he said that we need to check them.”

