Armed Gunman Arrested Near Vice President Kamala Harris’ House

Paul Murray was arrested and detained by members of the U.S. Secret Service for carrying a shotgun and ammunition near Naval Observatory, which happens to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ place of residency.

The 31-year old Murray of San Antonio, Texas has been charged with “Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside of A Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device,” according to Newsweek.

At the time of Murray’s arrest, neither Harris nor First Gentlemen Doug Emhoff was home.

RELATED: Kamala Harris Makes History As She Is Sworn In As Vice President

According to a statement made by the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to Newsweek, officers responded to a tip of a suspicious person and arrived at the 3400 block of Massachusetts Ave, NW at approximately 12:12 pm. They responded in reference to an intelligence bulletin originated by Texas. The Secret Service recovered a rifle and ammunition from Murray’s vehicle.

In this developing story, Murray was apprehended at approximately 1:00 pm ET. A Capitol Police spokesperson informed Newsweek that surrounding agencies in the area were issued a “be on the lookout” notice.

While her Naval Observatory residence is still under repair, Harris, and Emhoff resided in Blair House in NW, Washington D.C. In 1974, the Observatory home was authorized by Congress for renovation, becoming the official residence for vice presidents. It will also become the home of the nation's first woman and first woman of color vice president.