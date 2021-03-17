OPINION: Ron Johnson’s Rhetoric Is Flat Out Racist, Despite All The Noise

Don’t let Joe Biden’s election, Beyoncé’s record-winning Grammy haul or any passage of time fool you: Give them a microphone and a platform, and white bigots will tell you exactly how they feel about your Black butt. Look no further than Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson.

Keeping up with the centuries-old tradition of decrepit white men speaking with no real fear of consequences, Johnson loudly and proudly said on a conservative radio show that he didn’t see a problem with the hayseeds descending on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, stinking up the place and contributing to the loss of five lives. Apparently, these were very patriotic people who committed no crimes!

“I knew those are people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned,” Johnson said on “The Joe Pags Show.”

But wait, there’s more!

“Now, had the tables been turned — now, Joe, this will get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned,” he continued.



Johnson evoked Donald Trump’s “Good people on both sides” comments following the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally (which also left someone dead), except without Trump’s protective veil to suggest that he doesn’t have a legitimate problem with Black people. No racist dog-whistle…just a racist brick to the forehead.

As can be expected in this dog and pony show we call the U.S. Government, Democrats are joining terrible white Republicans eyeing a political opportunity in calling for Johnson to resign, which he has no intention of doing at press time. To no one’s surprise, however, Johnson’s GOP colleagues are not exactly falling over themselves to condemn his comments the way they would if, say, a Black artist had the unmitigated gall to express her sexual agency.

Obviously, Johnson’s comments about the insurrection are completely risible: the mob’s “respect” of law enforcement resulted in one being killed and another beaten with a flagpole. That they “would never do anything to break the law” is why a nationwide federal manhunt to arrest these jackholes kicked off, right? The radio show wasn’t the first time Johnson graced us with a ridiculous response to the insurrection - from suggesting that it might not have actually been an armed insurrection (because all those working cameras are damn liars) to blaming the whole event on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

No one should be under any illusion about the existence of racist politicians in our midst, but it still gives pause to see them break full-blown fool in this late year of 2021. Good thing you can contact Johnson’s office to let dude know exactly what you think of his f---ery. While you’re at it, here are a few other anti-BLM folks collecting taxpayer money you can also hit up:

Glenn Grothman: This GOP House representative (also from Wisconsin!) spoke against Biden’s COVID relief plan last week, during which he took the opportunity to take a dig at BLM in pointing out that a proposed earned income tax credit might penalize married couples: "I bring it up, because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election. I know it's a group that doesn't like the old-fashioned family," Grothman said. Black Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett clapped back at him in appropriate fashion. You can too. Click here to reach him through his website.

Jim Hagedorn: Yet another Midwest House Republican itching to convince you that Black Lives Matter is here to destroy the fabric of society. Hagedorn slid up in Shaun King’s Facebook post last June in opposition to King’s suggestion that all White Jesus murals should be torn down. "The Democrat 'Black Lives Matter' Party, along with armies of rioters, are at war with our country, our beliefs and western culture. Their radical movement is orchestrated and growing. We must never let them take power. We must stand up and defend our county, our nation's identity, our Judeo-Christian values and our American way of life," Hagedorn wrote. Click here to tell him how you feel.

Kelly Loeffler: A Republican Georgia senator and former part-owner of WNBA team the Atlanta Dream, Loeffler had a big problem with the league’s desire to acknowledge Black Lives Matter last summer, a time when companies were providing an unprecedented public response to the blowback in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The WNBA told Loeffler to kick rocks. Even among calls to sell her stake, she hopped on Fox News and doubled down on the anti-BLM rhetoric. Fortunately, she lost her seat in a January runoff election.



Dustin J. Seibert is a native Detroiter living in Chicago. He loves his own mama slightly more than he loves music and exercises every day only so his French fry intake doesn’t catch up to him. Find him at wafflecolored.com.