Attorney Lee Merritt Announces Texas Attorney General Run

Lee Merritt, a prominent Dallas-based civil rights attorney who has represented the families of Black people killed by police, says he’s running for Texas attorney general.

Merritt announced over the weekend that he has plans to challenge current Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The lawyer stated via Twitter on Saturday (March 20) that “Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens.”

RELATED: Future 40: Meet Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt

Currently, it isn’t clear whether Merritt will receive or seek support from the Texas Democratic Party. long with anyone else looking to run for the position, he cannot file candidacy papers for months.

Merritt is nationally known for becoming an advocate for people killed during interactions with police. He has represented the families of Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, and others.

The FBI is investigating Paxton for bribery, abuse of office and other alleged crimes during his time as Texas AG. He has denied any wrongdoing and said he’ll seek re-election.