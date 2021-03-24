Puerto Rico Will Receive Over $900M In Education Funds

Puerto Rico will be receiving $912 million in federal funds for education that the Trump administration blocked.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement on March 23, “The Department is committed to partnering with and supporting Puerto Rico in the efficient and effective use of department funds to serve Puerto Rico’s students, including to safely reopen schools and maximize in-person instructional time.”

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi also said in a statement, "Our students have endured a lot, since the hurricanes from 2017 to earthquakes and the Covid-19 pandemic, and they deserve to go back to normal. These resources will provide the necessary funds to satisfy the needs of our students on the island."

Pierluisi continued, "On behalf of our children, teachers, and the parents of Puerto Rico, I thank Secretary Miguel Cardona for his commitment to supporting Puerto Rico and President Biden for quickly granting Puerto Rico access to these federal funds."

Less than two weeks ago, Puerto Rico reopened several public and private schools for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the island.

NBC News reports, according to a spokeswoman for Republican Del. Jenniffer González, the U.S. Department of Education will work with local officials to decide how the money can best be utilized and distributed.