Kim Janey Becomes Boston’s First Woman And Black Mayor

Kim Janey is making history in Boston as she took office on Monday (March 22), becoming the first woman and Black person to serve in the city’s highest office.

On Monday, Marty Walsh resigned to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. Janey, who served as Boston’s City Council president, stepped into the role of acting mayor and was ceremonially sworn in on Wednesday.

Walsh says he welcomes the change in ethnicity in Boston’s mayor’s office. “History will be made tonight,” Walsh said, according to NBC News. “We’re an extremely diverse city from different backgrounds and different nationalities and different skin colors. I think it’s a good thing for our city. I think it’s a great thing for our city.”

Janey, via Twitter, congratulated Walsh on his new position in the Biden Administration.