Barack Obama’s Grandmother, Sarah Obama, Dies At 99

Sarah Obama, Barack Obama’s grandmother and matriarch of the former president’s Kenyan family, has passed away. She was 99.

Fondly known as Mama Sarah, Obama was Barack’s step-grandmother and promoted education for girls and orphans in her rural Kogelo village.

According to the Associated Press, Sarah Obama passed away at around 4 a.m. local time while being treated at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu.

“She died this morning. We are devastated,” daughter Marsat Onyango told the AP via phone.

“Mama was sick with normal diseases; she did not die of COVID-19,” Sheik Musa Ismail, a family spokesman, said, adding that she had tested negative for the disease. Ismail said Obama had been ill for a week before being taken to the hospital.

Via Twitter, the 44th President sent condolences to his family.

“My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny,” Barack tweeted with a photo of himself as a child with his grandmother. “We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.”