Botham Jean Blvd: New Street Name Unveiled In Dallas

A newly named street has been unveiled in Dallas to honor Botham Jean, a 26-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by former police officer Amber Guyer.

On Saturday (March 27) an intimate street naming ceremony was held to unveil Botham Jean Boulevard. The day has also been declared “Botham Shem Jean Day” in Dallas by Mayor Eric Johnson, CBS News reports. Jean, the mayor said, “embodies the very spirit of what this city is supposed to be about.”

"Somebody who was not from here… could have gone anywhere he wanted to but chose to make Dallas, Texas, his home," Johnson said. "And didn't just live here quietly ... he contributed to this city. He found a church home ... and contributed to making Dallas a better city," Johnson continued, according to CBS Dallas.