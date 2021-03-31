Deshayla Harris’ Family Is Dissatisfied With Virginia Beach Police Investigation, Here’s Why

Deshayla Harris’ family is demanding answers as to why she was killed and who did it.

The 28-year-old, who starred in season 17 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club, was shot to death on March 26 on Virginia Beach’s oceanfront. One other person, identified as 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch, was killed and eight other people were injured during the violent incident.

Elisheba Harris, Deshayla’s mother, told 3WTKR, that Virginia Beach Police never met with her and only confirmed her daughter’s death through a FaceTime call at the scene.

“Why am I calling you? Why am I calling the police department looking for my child? Why am I calling hospitals looking for my child?” Elisheba questioned. She fears other shootings that took place on Friday night are the focus of police, and the grieving mother has been calling them to get updates in the investigation. She says she is getting very few answers.

Elisheba Harris also says that a friend of Deshayla’s informed her that her daughter passed away.

RELATED: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Virginia Beach Shooting

“She hesitated, and I was like, 'Can I speak to Deshayla?’ And she was like, ‘You can’t speak to Deshayla.’ And I was like, ‘Why can’t I speak to Deshayla?’ She was like, ‘Because they’re pronouncing her dead as we speak,’" she recalled.

According to Harris’ sister, Tikeera Harris, Deshayla was out with friends and celebrating the beginning of a new chapter in life.

“We’re close in age, so that’s like – that was my first best friend. We talked about everything; we did everything,” Tikeera told the news station.

On the evening of March 26, violence erupted in the oceanfront resort area when “a group of individuals were involved in some type of conflict that resulted in a physical fight,” according to a police statement.

“At some point during the physical altercation, several individuals produced firearms and began shooting at each other, resulting in numerous people being wounded,” the statement continued.

That prompted officers to respond to the incident where they found Harris dead at the scene.

Deshayla Harris’ family has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.