U.S. Capitol Police Officer Killed In Attack At Barricade, Suspect Is Dead

A U.S. Capitol Police officer is dead, and another is injured after a suspect in a vehicle rammed an entry barricade at the building on Friday (April 2), CBS News reports.

Around 1 p.m. EDT, an alert went out to Capitol police about an “external security threat.” Two officers had been rammed at the access point on Constitution Avenue and the suspect jumped out of his car and lunged at them with a knife. They opened fire at the individual, striking him.



"It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman. The suspect later died from gunshot wounds, Pittman told reporters. It is unclear what the suspect’s motive was or if that person was connected to any particular group or acted alone.



The incident comes almost three months after hundreds of rioters breached security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in an attempt to take over the building while Congress was in session, certifying the 2020 electoral college vote. The violence took five lives, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.



Fences of barbed wire had surrounded the Capitol for months after that attack but were recently removed. National Guard troops that had been deployed were also removed. But a new National Guard unit was sent to respond to the Friday incident.



Congress was in recess, so legislators were not present on Capitol Hill. But aides were still present in the area working.



The name of the slain officer has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.