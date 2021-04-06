George Floyd's Close Friend Morries Hall Will Not Wear Prison Jumpsuit During Trial Hearing

A judge will allow George Floyd’s close friend Morries Hall to wear civilian clothes when he appears in court during Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Radar Online has obtained court documents stating Hall’s request to allow him to not wear his prison jumpsuit before being shown to the jury. His lawyer filed a “Request For Clothing For Appearance” the night before his scheduled appearance.

Hall’s attorney says his client is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail and will be appearing via Zoom for the hearing.

“The Hennepin County Public Safety Facility shall allow Morries Hall a set of civilian clothing and the opportunity to change into that civilian clothing prior to his 8:30 a.m. appearance in the above-entitled matter on April 6, 2021, and shall not require him to appear in jail scrubs’ for his appearance at that hearing,” the order reads.

Hall is slated to argue against the subpoena seeking his testimony during the trial. He previously informed the court he would invoke his fifth amendment right if he was called to the stand.

Hall was in the passenger seat of George Floyd’s car when police arrived and witnessed his death.

During an interview with the New York Times, Hall said Floyd was not resisting arrest before Chauvin placed his knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, which resulted in his death.

“He was just crying out at that time for anyone to help because he was dying. I’m going to always remember seeing the fear in Floyd’s face because he’s such a king,” he said during the interview. “That’s what sticks with me, seeing a grown man cry before seeing a grown man die.”