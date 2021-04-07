WATCH: George Floyd's Brother Speaks Out About Derek Chauvin Trial In 'BET And Run Tell This’ Interview

The hosts of the “BET and Run Tell This Present Justice for George Floyd?” original video series were joined in the latest episode by Philonise Floyd , the brother of George Floyd, and acclaimed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, as the pair candidly discussed the new developments in the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The trial, now in its second week of witness testimonies, follows the three charges against Chauvin including second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"Those witnesses ain't giving him [Chauvin] no respect," Crump exclaimed. "They're calling him the animal that he was, everyone of them, white or Black. They did not hold back what they thought of him."

When hosts Mara Schiavocampo, Wesley Lowery and Keith Reed poignantly asked which moments of the trial stuck out most, Crump answered how "the opening statements… when they broke down moment by moment by moment of those nine minutes and twenty nine seconds… that was emotional for me."

During the interview, Philonise Floyd noted how the unnamed 9-year-old and 17-year-old, who was present at the scene of his brother’s death were courageous enough to testify. He considered their participation as his standout moments. He also made mention of the paramedic who "was trying to render aid and they didn't give her the opportunity to and she watched a man pass away in front of her."

Philonise Floyd described how he is trying to turn his "pain into purpose," while keeping George's memory alive. "Me and my family we pray so much together, we talk about all the good times we had and we think about George 24/7. There's nothing that can replace that."

Despite George Floyd's final moments being broadcast several times at several different angles around the world, his brother prefers to concentrate on the life lived instead of the life lost.

"He was a great person… I watched my brother dance with my mom and she was handicap and he'd pick her up and hold her and they'd be listening to Al Green and I'd be sitting there laughing," Philonise Floyd remembered. "We were a typical family. He was loved."

He went on to describe how his brother was also a thoughtful and friendly person.

"It could be 100 of us in one room and he'd walk up to everybody and greet them one by one. And he told me when I asked why he did those things, he'd say look at my size and my stature," he said. "I have to greet them because I want people to be comfortable with me, to let them know I'm not a threat."

NBC News reports if Chauvin is convicted of second-degree murder, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

