Soldier Charged After Harassing And Shoving Black Man Walking In South Carolina Neighborhood

According to The Washington Post, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Pentland has been arrested and charged after harassing a young, Black man walking through a Columbia, South Carolina neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was charged with third-degree assault.

State Sen. Mia McLeod, who is Black and represents the area, said on the Senate floor today, "My sons have a freaking right to live. Another unarmed Black man could be dead today because he was walking in a neighborhood that, I am told, is adjacent to his, doing absolutely nothing.”

A video has gone viral of a non-commissioned Army officer harassing a Black man in a Columbia, South Carolina neighborhood.

According to The Washington Post, the man in the video appears to be U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Pentland. He is seen screaming at a young Black man, yelling, "Go away right now” and “You better walk away.” According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the original video on Facebook, the young man is named Deandre.

Pentland also says, "Check it out, you either walk away or I'm going to carry your a** out of here."

Deandre calmly says he lives in the neighborhood as Pentland curses and screams at him. He is also shoved and Johnson said that Pentland slapped his cell phone out of his hand.

Deandre was also accused of “picking a fight with some random lady”’ by a person off camera who appears to be Pentland’s wife.

Deandre remains soft spoken and repeatedly tries to walk away as Pentland follows him.

