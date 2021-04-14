President Barack Obama Releases Statement On Daunte Wright

The killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright has sparked protests all over the country. Now, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have released a joint statement.

"Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police," the Obamas said in a statement.

"The fact that this could happen even as the city of Minneapolis is going through the trial of Derek Chauvin and reliving the heart-wrenching murder of George Floyd indicates not just how important it is to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but also just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country.”



The statement continued, "We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy. And we will continue to work with all fair-minded Americans to confront historical inequities and bring about nationwide changes that are so long overdue."

See the powerful statement below: