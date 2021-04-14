President Barack Obama Releases Statement On Daunte Wright

The killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright has sparked protests all over the country. Now, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have released a joint statement.
"Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police," the Obamas said in a statement.
"The fact that this could happen even as the city of Minneapolis is going through the trial of Derek Chauvin and reliving the heart-wrenching murder of George Floyd indicates not just how important it is to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but also just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country.”
The statement continued, "We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy. And we will continue to work with all fair-minded Americans to confront historical inequities and bring about nationwide changes that are so long overdue."
On the afternoon of April 11, Daunte Wright was stopped by Brooklyn Center police, which is a neighboring town of Minneapolis. According to The Washington Post, Wright had an outstanding warrant, and police tried to arrest him. The 20-year-old allegedly reentered his vehicle and drove away, which is when police shot at the car, striking Wright.
He drove off and crashed. Wright was pulled out of the vehicle, and CPR was performed.
The Washington Post reports Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said her son called her when he was pulled over and she heard a scuffle.
Wright says that she begged to have her son's body removed from the street, which reportedly laid there for hours.
USA Today also reports Duane Wright’s mother said he was originally pulled over not for a warrant but because he had air fresheners hanging in his rearview mirror.
Amid protests, the officer who killed Wright, identified as Katie Potter, and Police Chief Tim Gannon have resigned. Gannon claimed the officer meant to shoot the 20-year-old with a taser, not a gun.
