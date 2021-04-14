Daunte Wright Teacher Was Once George Floyd's Girlfriend

Naisa Wright, the aunt of Daunte Wright, revealed how George Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, taught her nephew in high school. Wright attended Edison High School in Minneapolis.

A tragic connection between two unarmed Black men who were killed at the hands of two white Minneapolis-area police officers was revealed in an emotional press conference on Tuesday (April 13.)

"My nephew was 20 years old, 20 years old. He was loved. He was ours. The craziest thing is to find out today that my family has connections to this man, to this family," Naisa Wright stated. "His girlfriend was a teacher for my nephew. My nephew was a lovable young man. His smile, oh lord, the most beautiful smile. Y'all took that."

The heartbreaking news conference, hosted during a lunch break of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, brought the Floyd and Wright families together.

Ross confirmed their connection with the Washington Post, describing Wright as a "silly boy, as goofy as can be." She also revealed she last saw the young father while walking through the Brooklyn Center with Floyd in the summer of 2019. According to CBS News, he was being confronted by police.

Wright was killed almost a year after Floyd died after Officer Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.

On Sunday (April 11), ex-cop Kim Potter shot Wright, 20. It has been reported that she meant to fire her Taser instead of her service weapon during the traffic stop. He was shot in the chest. His death was ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

“My nephew’s blood is on y'all hands. I’ve never seen my brother hurt like this before. Never. To hear my brother and to see my sister’s pain," Wright said. "Hold her accountable? Hold her higher than accountable. You train people on this stuff. Twenty-six years. Twenty-six years.”

Insider reports Wright's killing took place just 10 miles from where Chauvin is currently on trial.

Potter has since resigned from her position, submitting a two-sentence statement in regards to the shooting.