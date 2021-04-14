Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Returns To Duty

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake will reportedly return to regular duty and will not face any discipline from his department.
On Tuesday, Chief Daniel Miskinis, via Twitter, issued a release revealing that Sheskey has been cleared of breaking any internal policies and has been back on duty since March 31.
"Although this incident has been reviewed on multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome," Miskinis wrote. "However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made."
RELATED: Jacob Blake Will Be With His Family For The Holidays
District Attorney Michael Graveley announced back in January that Sheskey would not face criminal charges over the August 23. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot seven times by Sheskey.
The news comes the same day Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter resigned after shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
One of Blake's attorneys, Patrick Salvi Jr., said Tuesday's announcement wasn’t surprising.
"How can anyone say this is a desired result for a police encounter?" Salvi asked, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He also called it "a very sad state of affairs" if Kenosha police truly believe Sheskey acted in accordance with policy and training.
"But that's not true and we'll prove it in our lawsuit," Salvi said.
In March, Jacob Blake filed a civil lawsuit against Sheskey.
Blake is reportedly recovering at a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Illinois.
(Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS