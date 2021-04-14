Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Returns To Duty

The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake will reportedly return to regular duty and will not face any discipline from his department.

On Tuesday, Chief Daniel Miskinis, via Twitter, issued a release revealing that Sheskey has been cleared of breaking any internal policies and has been back on duty since March 31.

"Although this incident has been reviewed on multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome," Miskinis wrote. "However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made."

