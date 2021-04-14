Trending:

Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Returns To Duty

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/08/30: A participant holding a Jacob Blake sign at the protest. Gays Against Guns (GAG), the direct action, gun violence prevention group formed by members of LGBTQ communities and allies, held a day of action protest in New York City’s Union Square to call attention to the violent, bloody cycle of death that Americans are witnessing on a constant repeat setting: The Cycle of Death that has emerged at the nexus of white supremacist policing, the Black Lives Matter movement, the Alt-Right, white supremacist militia movement, and American gun culture. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Returns To Duty

Rusten Sheskey will face no disciplinary action.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake will reportedly return to regular duty and will not face any discipline from his department.

On Tuesday, Chief Daniel Miskinis, via Twitter, issued a release revealing that Sheskey has been cleared of breaking any internal policies and has been back on duty since March 31.

"Although this incident has been reviewed on multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome," Miskinis wrote. "However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made." 

RELATED: Jacob Blake Will Be With His Family For The Holidays

District Attorney Michael Graveley announced back in January that Sheskey would not face criminal charges over the August 23. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot seven times by Sheskey. 

The news comes the same day Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter resigned after shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

One of Blake's attorneys, Patrick Salvi Jr., said Tuesday's announcement wasn’t surprising. 

"How can anyone say this is a desired result for a police encounter?" Salvi asked, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He also called it "a very sad state of affairs" if Kenosha police truly believe Sheskey acted in accordance with policy and training. 

"But that's not true and we'll prove it in our lawsuit," Salvi said.

In March, Jacob Blake filed a civil lawsuit against Sheskey. 

Blake is reportedly recovering at a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Illinois. 

(Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news