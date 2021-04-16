Simon & Schuster Will Not Publish Book From Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting After Backlash

After it was announced that a tell-all book penned by one of the Louisville cops who participated in the no-knock raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death would be distributed by Simon & Schuster, the company is now speaking out against the report.

The New York Post revealed Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is penning “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy,” slated to hit bookshelves this fall. After swift online backlash and calls to boycott, the New York based publishing company is now backing out of the deal. The book was to be published by Post Hill Press, a distribution client of S&S.

On Thursday (April 15), Simon & Schuster addressed the claims with a statement on Twitter.