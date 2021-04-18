Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Rejects ‘Homophobic, Racist’ Resignation Rumors

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed on Sunday (April 18) to “continue to lead” the city while denouncing “rumors” that she might be stepping down.

In a five-part tweet, Lightfoot called the online chatter “homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors,” adding that “It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth.”

The mayor ended her message with this promise: “I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.”