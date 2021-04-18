Trending:

Chicago mayor elect Lori Lightfoot speaks during the election night party in Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 2019. - In a historic first, a gay African American woman was elected mayor of America's third largest city Tuesday, as Chicago voters entrusted a political novice with tackling difficult problems of economic inequality and gun violence. Lori Lightfoot, a 56-year-old former federal prosecutor and practicing lawyer who has never before held elected office, was elected the midwestern city's mayor in a lopsided victory. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Rejects ‘Homophobic, Racist’ Resignation Rumors

She faces criticism over her handling of the police shooting of Adam Toledo.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed on Sunday (April 18) to “continue to lead” the city while denouncing “rumors” that she might be stepping down.

In a five-part tweet, Lightfoot called the online chatter “homophobic, racist and misogynistic rumors,” adding that “It’s shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth.”

The mayor ended her message with this promise: “I will continue to lead a group of the willing all across our city who are about doing the people's work. The people of Chicago elected me mayor, and I will continue to serve today, tomorrow and into the future. Back to work.”

According to ABC News, activists are urging Lightfoot to step down in the aftermath of the release last week of a Chicago Police body cam video showing the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

The city is in turmoil over the shooting. Protesters are calling on Lightfoot to back police reforms, CNN reported.

Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

