George Floyd’s Brother Calls For Peace As The Jury Deliberates The Derek Chauvin Case

A Minnesota jury is currently deliberating Derek Chauvin’s future amidst fears of violence if the former police officer is not found guilty. Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, is calling for peace.

In an April 19 interview with The Independent, Terrence Floyd said, “[A guilty verdict] would be a big spark of hope. A sigh of relief that we see change now – it’s not just somebody speaking change, but seeing it. It’d be like a milestone to see change like that happen.”

He continued, “You have a right to be angry. You have a right to protest and let your voice be heard. And to express that anger. But don’t express it in a violent way; express it in a peaceful way.”

Floyd also added, “Show the people out there that think we’re animals, we’re not. We’re just angry, and we want to be heard. We have a right to be heard. This is my message – keep it peaceful.”

After 14 days of testimony, hearings and presentation of evidence a jury of 12 people are now deliberating the fate of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, accused in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is facing up to 40 years in prison.